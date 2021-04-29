U.S. stocks are very overvalued on almost all metrics: 'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach

U.S. equities climbed to all-time highs after a batch of corporate earnings and economic data showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4 per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department. Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. rallied after their earnings results surged past Wall Street’s estimates, helping drive the Nasdaq 100 to a record. The S&P 500 also traded at an all-time high. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a two-week high.

While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying the central bank is prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a US$1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.

“Equities should continue to power higher but there will be bouts of volatility along the way,” Mehvish Ayub, State Street Global Advisors senior investment manager, said on Bloomberg TV. “Yields should continue to trend higher, and this is very much a reflection of better economic prospects so it’s not really a negative for equity markets.”

With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 gauge moved closer to a record reached earlier in April. Personal-care shares climbed after Unilever delivered a sales beat and announced a share buyback. Oil giants Total SE and Royal Dutch Shell Plc boosted their sector after reporting better-than-forecast profits.

Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s COVID-19 crisis. Copper rose for a fifth day. The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased for a ninth day, nearing a three-year high on a closing basis.