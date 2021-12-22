We are starting to see some cracks in the tech space: Strategist

Stocks closed near session highs on speculation that the omicron coronavirus variant won’t derail the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 climbed for a second day, the dollar fell and bonds were little changed. Pfizer Inc. advanced as its COVID-19 pill gained clearance for emergency use in the U.S. Amazon.com Inc. rebounded, following a drop of more than 1 per cent after Bloomberg News reported the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pushing forward with antitrust scrutiny of the company’s cloud computing business.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased for a third consecutive month in November, while consumer confidence rose in December by more than expected as Americans’ outlook for employment and the economy improved. Omicron may be less likely to land patients in the hospital than the delta strain, according to a trio of studies of preliminary data.

“Many investors believe that omicron would only have a temporary impact on the economic activity and should not be a problem for the overall positive trend in equities,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Group.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1334

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3359

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 114.10 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.89 per cent

Commodities