U.S. stocks plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets for a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The S&P 500 fell sharply in early trading, snapping a four-day rally, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank more than 3 per cent as yield-sensitive stocks bore brunt of selling. The two-year Treasury yield, the most sensitive to policy changes, jumped about 16 basis points. Swaps traders are now pricing in a rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. A gauge of the dollar reversed a decline to trade 0.9 per cent higher.

The consumer price index increased 0.1 per cent from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3 per cent, a slight deceleration but still more than the median estimate of 8.1 per cent. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6 per cent from July and 6.3 per cent from a year ago, also topping forecasts.

“The recent bounce in equities looked incredibly ill-judged and premature,” said James Athey, investment director at Abrdn. “That CPI number is very strong relative to consensus and will not be what the Fed wanted to see at all. The chance of the pace of hikes slowing after September has receded somewhat as a result of this data.”

More comments

“Headline inflation has peaked but, in a clear sign that the need to continue hiking rates is undiminished, core CPI is once again on the rise, confirming the very sticky nature of the U.S. inflation problem,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, said in a note. “In fact, 70 per cent of the CPI basket is seeing an annualized price rise of more than 4 per cent month-on-month. Until the Fed can tame that beast, there is simply no room for a discussion on pivots or pauses.”

“The CPI report was an unequivocal negative for equity markets,” wrote Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. “The hotter than expected report means we will get continued pressure from Fed policy via rate hikes. It also pushes back any “Fed pivot” that the markets were hopeful for in the near term.”

“Although today’s announcement shows that inflation remains historically high, there may be signs that the pressure of inflation is abating,” said Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab U.K. “Company inventories are rising relative to sales, global economic growth has weakened, and the U.S. dollar is strong -- all indications that price hikes may begin to slow soon. That being said, inflation is still far-above the Fed’s target.”

The latest inflation data came amid debate about the outlook for the global economy and how that will affect markets. Stocks have rallied in recent days, with the S&P 500 completing its biggest four-day surge since June on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said a soft landing is becoming the more likely scenario for the global economy, but Bank of America Corp.’s latest survey showed the number of investors expecting a recession has reached the highest since May 2020.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index reversed an advance, with real estate and retail shares leading the decline. The rally in crude oil stalled as the dollar’s ascent offset global demand concerns. Bitcoin fell below US$22,000.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.6 per cent as of 10:03 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8 per cent

The euro fell 0.9 per cent to $1.0026

The British pound fell 1.1 per cent to $1.1557

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 144.03 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 3.43 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.72 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.14 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Gold futures fell 1.2 per cent to $1,719 an ounce