U.S. stocks decline after rally; Treasuries fall

Stocks fell after the biggest equity rally in nine months spurred speculation about excessive investor optimism amid stretched valuations and higher Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 retreated, led by technology, real-estate and industrial companies. Zoom Video Communications Inc. climbed on an revenue forecast that topped analysts’ estimates, while Target Corp. rose as its fourth-quarter performance beat expectations.

Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past. A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a threshold that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal.

The correlation between real yields and U.S. equities dropped to its most negative level in five years last week. That strong inverse relationship suggests inflation-adjusted Treasury rates have reached levels where further gains could quickly send the S&P 500 lower, as they feed into steeper borrowing costs and lessen the appeal of other assets.

There are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.

OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.

The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.

These are some of the mBain moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:49 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2034.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.1 per cent to 106.91 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.33 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.75 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8 per cent to US$61.10 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,730.05 an ounce.

Silver fell 0.6 per cent to US$26.41 per ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Joanna Ossinger, Namitha Jagadeesh, Lynn Thomasson and Cormac Mullen.