U.S. stocks declined ahead of a busy week for Big Tech earnings while those in Europe and Asia were also lower as China’s COVID outbreak continued to compound fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.

The S&P 500 shed 1.5 per cent while the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.7 per cent. The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell, with miners and energy firms at the forefront of losses. And West Texas Intermediate futures slid more than 6 per cent to trade below US$96 a barrel amid a rout in other raw materials.

“This week may easily be a fork in the road of equities,” JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, wrote in a note. “We have nearly a third of the S&P 500 and half of the Dow Jones set to report. Bottom-up drivers will either confirm or reject what the challenging macro backdrop has given us over the last three weeks.” Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report.

Fears of wider curbs in Beijing are also spooking investors already fretting about the risk of a global slowdown as the Fed raises rates to tame inflation. A broad gauge of Chinese stocks dropped to the lowest in almost two years as policy makers put some areas of the capital under lockdown amid the government’s steadfast adherence to its COVID-zero policy.

The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears that aggressive Fed action will engineer a recession. Morgan Stanley strategists said a quickly tightening Fed is looking “right into the teeth of a slowdown” in a note Monday, and that crowded defensive stocks no longer pay.

A flight to havens lifted global government bonds, with the yield on the U.S. benchmark note down 13 basis points. The dollar extended an advance, while the euro fell even after Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French election removed a key risk for markets. Gold shed nearly 2 per cent.

Monday’s pullback in the soaring price of commodities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has done little to assuage concerns about runaway inflation.

Fed chair Jerome Powell had outlined his most bold approach yet to reining in surging prices and the European Central Bank signaled stronger tightening.

China’s central bank is in a different position, however, as it looks to shore up its economy. On Monday it cut the amount of money that banks need to have in reserve for their foreign-currency holdings, prompting the yuan to ease recent declines.

“We continue to believe that U.S./global equities will not bottom until markets stop discounting ever more aggressive Fed rate policy,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “It’s not that the current news flow is bad. The problem is that the range of potential economic outcomes is too wide to predict future corporate earnings with any certainty.”

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 11:55 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to US$1.0705

The British pound fell 1 per cent to US$1.2706

The Japanese yen rose 0.7 per cent to 127.64 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 2.76 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 0.83 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 1.84 per cent

Commodities