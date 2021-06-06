U.S. equities declined and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed inflation risks and the potential impact of a minimum corporate tax that could enable foreign governments to impose levies on big American companies.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower after earlier climbing toward all-time highs. Losses in megacap tech stocks including Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose from the lowest since late April after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus.

The pullback comes as recent data, including Friday’s jobs report, seemed to vindicate the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on monetary policy. Investors are trying to strike a balance between the potential for higher interest rates and not missing out on a rally driven largely by massive government stimulus. The U.S. consumer-price index report due Thursday will be one of the last major economic indicators released before the Fed’s rate decision later this month.

“Though the jobs numbers were a bit of a mixed bag, they suggested solid progress but room for improvement, which could temper action on behalf of the Fed,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “As we hover around record highs, keep in mind that it’s normal for the market to take a bit of a breather as we kick off the week.”

Yellen said President Joe Biden should push forward with his spending plans even if they spark inflation that persists into next year. Meanwhile, the Group of Seven rich nations secured a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big firms and enable governments to impose levies on U.S. giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Underperformance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 suggested investors were looking beyond pure growth narratives to sustain gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose for the third straight session on Monday, though it remained more than 2 per cent below its June all-time high. European stocks advanced, with carmakers and consumer-products companies outperforming.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) virtually for a second year, to announce new hardware and software and work with developers. Through June 11.

European Central Bank decision on Thursday and press conference with President Christine Lagarde.

Iran nuclear deal talks reconvene in Vienna Thursday.

U.S. consumer price index on Thursday.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 10:43 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2187

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.4181

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.21 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.81 per cent

Commodities