U.S. stocks turned lower as investors evaluated the resilience of the global recovery amid a record spike in coronavirus cases.

Techs led the S&P 500 lower, following the benchmark’s 69th record close this year on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 dropped amid turnarounds in four-day rallies for the likes of Nvidia Corp., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped while oil advanced to a one-month peak.

Stock trading was choppy as moves were exaggerated by thin volumes, with shares changing hands in the major benchmarks about a third below daily averages for the past 30 days.

A tidal wave of omicron infections took global COVID-19 cases to a daily all-time high on Monday, but investors are taking comfort from studies suggesting omicron, while highly contagious, causes less severe illness. A University of Oxford immunologist said the omicron variant is not “the same disease we were seeing a year ago,” reinforcing reports about the strain’s milder nature.

“What we’re seeing with each of these variants is they’re just not as severe,” said Anderson Lafontant, Miracle Mile Advisors senior advisor on Bloomberg TV. “One area that we like a lot is energy. We’re viewing this as a reopening play.”





Data Tuesday showed the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing survey rose in December, beating estimates, with the prior reading revised higher, while growth in U.S. home prices cooled for a third straight month in October.

“The reason the markets are able to rally is because they’ve sort of moved into endemic phase from pandemic phase and I think that’s probably a positive for the markets and for the economy,” Stuart Kaiser, head of equity derivatives research at UBS Group AG, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to get new variants over time but you need to deal with those in a risk-managed way.”

Global shares are on course for a third year of double-digit returns, powered by the U.S. surge. Analysts remain bullish on earnings forecasts even amid coronavirus waves and a shift by some key central banks toward tighter monetary policy to fight high inflation. Concerns remain that those variables could spur heightened volatility.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin gave up a recent advance to slide below the US$50,000 level, suggesting investors in the riskiest corners of global markets are becoming more circumspect.

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 12:37 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1316

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3439

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 114.73 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.46 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24 per cent

Commodities