U.S. stocks fell as concern over an economic slowdown and prospects higher interest rates weighed on risk sentiment. Treasuries declined, sending yields higher across the curve.

The S&P 500 Index dropped for a third day, testing the 3,900 level after the benchmark’s biggest selloff in a month Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 1.1 per cent. Treasuries retreated with the 10-year yield up 3 basis points, and the euro traded firmer after the head of the European Central Bank reaffirmed her aggressive stance.

On the earnings front, Procter & Gamble Co. slid after reporting shrinking sales volume. Alcoa Corp. fell after saying aluminum shipments will be weaker than anticipated this year. Discover Financial Services sank after the credit-card company warned write-off rates may double this year.

A rally driven by optimism over China’s economic reopening has fizzled as recent data signal a slowdown. Reports from the U.S. this week showed declines in consumer demand and business investment, boosting the probability of a recession in the world’s largest economy. That, however, didn’t deter Federal Reserve officials from reaffirming the need for tighter monetary policy.

Data was mixed Thursday, with new U.S. home construction declining for a fourth-straight month in December. Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, sliding to the lowest level since September and underscoring a strong jobs market.

In the U.S. Wednesday, releases showed producer prices and retail sales fell, while business equipment production slumped. A decline in factory output wrapped up the weakest quarter for manufacturing since the onset of the pandemic. Prominent Fed hawks Wednesday repeated calls for higher rates.

“Wage growth has slowed, and broad data is weakening, but Fed officials (at least the ones that have spoken so far) are clearly reluctant to let financial conditions ease,” writes Dennis DeBusschere, of 22V Research. “The hyper focus on anchoring financial conditions will change as inflation continues to move lower/data weakens, but there are not enough data points for the Fed to be comfortable with that call yet.”

On Thursday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, who does not vote on policy this year, said she favors a more moderate pace of interest-rate increases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a voting member, is scheduled to speak later Thursday.

Key events this week:

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 10:41 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at US$1.0794

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2345

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 128.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7 per cent to US$20,920.03

Ether rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,538.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.40 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.05 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.31 per cent

Commodities