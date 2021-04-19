McCreath: The best days for gold are over

U.S. stocks were on pace for their first back-to-back drop since late March as investors sifted through a batch of corporate results.

Energy and financial shares led declines in the S&P 500. United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel shares on a bigger-than-expected loss. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters. Netflix Inc.’s results later Tuesday may show whether the streaming giant can manage expectations as Wall Street projects a steep slide in its most closely watched metric.

Other corporate highlights:

Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlook

Procter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costs

With American stocks still trading near all-time highs, traders are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of the biggest concerns among investors is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.

“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”

For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.

“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.

U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:26 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was unchanged

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to 1.2050

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to 1.3967

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.584 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.241 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.751 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was unchanged at US$63 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,778 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Emily Barrett, Cecile Gutscher, Srinivasan Sivabalan and Kamaron Leach.