35m ago
U.S. stocks decline as Treasury yields move higher
Bloomberg News,
Experiencing a geopolitical reset and inflation cycle not seen in 40 years: Strategist
U.S. stocks turned lower in choppy trading exacerbated by light volumes and Treasuries ticked lower on Monday as investors focused on corporate results and prospects for faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 traded in the red for at least the fourth time in the morning session, with volume about 20 per cent below the 30-day average for this time of day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Bank of America Corp. gained, joining a string of earnings beats by big lenders such as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Markets in much of Europe remained shut for Easter.
Treasury yields moved higher as investors looked forward to speeches by Fed policy makers this week for new clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates by a half point in May to curb price pressures. A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil climbed above US$108 a barrel in New York.
In other market moves, Twitter Inc. rose after the social media company launched a so-called poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to take the company private and Musk said the economic interests of the board are not aligned with shareholders. Beijing-based DiDi Global Inc. tumbled after saying it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.
“The alternating excited and depressed markets have been a boon for traders, but not so much for long-term investors,” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, wrote in a report. “Volatility is up, worries abound, so investors are looking at companies and sectors that can still do well no matter the outlook. If inflation continues to be one of those worries, look for commodity companies to continue their run higher as well.”
The pattern across markets suggests investors remain uncertain whether high inflation has peaked. Price pressures are being fanned by supply-chain snarls from China’s COVID restrictions and disruptions to commodity flows due to the war. Concern is growing that the U.S. economy faces a downturn as the Fed pivots toward aggressive policy tightening to contain the cost of living.
History suggests the Fed will face a difficult task cooling inflation without causing a U.S. recession, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It put the odds of a contraction at about 35 per cent over the next two years.
The positive effects from inflation on earnings growth for U.S. firms have peaked as rising costs trim their margins and price pressures caused by the Ukraine war hit consumers, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.
Chinese data were mixed, adding to investor concerns about the country’s stalled economic recovery. In Shanghai, officials reported the first deaths from a surging COVID-19 outbreak. The city has also published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown, recommending businesses adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the remaining defenders of Mariupol are encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the strategically important port city, as a deadly strike was reported in Lviv near the Polish border. Ukrainian officials will be in Washington for this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to seek financial support.
What to watch this week:
- Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla
- Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe
- IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- China loan prime rates, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday
- French presidential election debate, Wednesday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday
- Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday
- Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday
- Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 11:37 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent
- The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0788
- The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3021
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 126.74 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.85 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 per cent to US$107.70 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,991.10 an ounce