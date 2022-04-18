U.S. stocks turned lower in choppy trading exacerbated by light volumes and Treasuries ticked lower on Monday as investors focused on corporate results and prospects for faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 traded in the red for at least the fourth time in the morning session, with volume about 20 per cent below the 30-day average for this time of day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Bank of America Corp. gained, joining a string of earnings beats by big lenders such as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Markets in much of Europe remained shut for Easter.

Treasury yields moved higher as investors looked forward to speeches by Fed policy makers this week for new clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates by a half point in May to curb price pressures. A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil climbed above US$108 a barrel in New York.

In other market moves, Twitter Inc. rose after the social media company launched a so-called poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to take the company private and Musk said the economic interests of the board are not aligned with shareholders. Beijing-based DiDi Global Inc. tumbled after saying it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

“The alternating excited and depressed markets have been a boon for traders, but not so much for long-term investors,” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, wrote in a report. “Volatility is up, worries abound, so investors are looking at companies and sectors that can still do well no matter the outlook. If inflation continues to be one of those worries, look for commodity companies to continue their run higher as well.”

The pattern across markets suggests investors remain uncertain whether high inflation has peaked. Price pressures are being fanned by supply-chain snarls from China’s COVID restrictions and disruptions to commodity flows due to the war. Concern is growing that the U.S. economy faces a downturn as the Fed pivots toward aggressive policy tightening to contain the cost of living.

History suggests the Fed will face a difficult task cooling inflation without causing a U.S. recession, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It put the odds of a contraction at about 35 per cent over the next two years.

The positive effects from inflation on earnings growth for U.S. firms have peaked as rising costs trim their margins and price pressures caused by the Ukraine war hit consumers, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

Chinese data were mixed, adding to investor concerns about the country’s stalled economic recovery. In Shanghai, officials reported the first deaths from a surging COVID-19 outbreak. The city has also published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown, recommending businesses adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the remaining defenders of Mariupol are encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the strategically important port city, as a deadly strike was reported in Lviv near the Polish border. Ukrainian officials will be in Washington for this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to seek financial support.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe

IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 11:37 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0788

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3021

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 126.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.85 per cent

Commodities