U.S. stocks fell after a report showed U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations rose for the first time in seven months. The dollar gained and Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 turned sharply lower after a University of Michigan survey showed year-ahead inflation expectations rose in early October and the long-term outlook also crept up. Treasuries fell, with the policy sensitive two-year yield rising back toward 4.5 per cent.

The uptick is potentially worrisome for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to keep expectations anchored. It also follows government figures on Thursday that showed a key measure of consumer prices accelerated in September to a 40-year high. On Thursday, stocks roared back from early losses to post solid gains.

Meanwhile, big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. rose after reporting results, while Morgan Stanley slipped as equity trading revenue disappointed. U.S. banks are expected to post the biggest profit decline of any S&P 500 Index sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. The fear is Fed tightening will spark defaults and force banks to set aside higher provisions against losses.

Another report showed U.S. retail sales stagnated in September, suggesting inflation was starting to curb consumer purchases. Excluding gasoline, retail sales were up 0.1 per cent compared with a forecast for an advance of 0.2 per cent.

On the geopolitical front, Russian President Vladamir Putin said there’s no need for massive strikes on Ukraine right now and a direct clash with NATO would be catastrophic. He also said that Moscow’s aim is not to “destroy” its neighbor.

Elsewhere, oil headed for weekly losses as signs of a global economic slowdown and tighter monetary policy threaten to sap energy consumption. The International Energy Agency earlier warned crude production cuts agreed by OPEC+ group risked causing a price spike that tipped the global economy into recession.

Crypto assets gained, with Bitcoin touching a one-week high, within reach of surpassing the US$20,000 level.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent as of 10:56 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.9750

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.1228

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 148.36 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to US$19,444.2

Ether rose 2 per cent to US$1,319.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.18 per cent

Commodities