U.S. stocks were mostly lower Monday, and commodities slumped as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus and a resurgence in the fast-spreading delta virus variant

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial fell, with energy and industrial shares leading declines while risk-off sentiment resumes after closing last week at record highs. The Nasdaq 100 gained. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was little changed as gains in technology firms offset declines in energy shares and miners. Crude oil touched the lowest in three weeks on concern the delta virus strain will hamper demand growth.

Precious metals also sold off, with gold touching the lowest since March before paring losses. Silver dropped to its lowest since November. Strong U.S. payrolls data on Friday raised the prospect of higher rates, which would make precious metals less attractive relative to other assets.

Asian stocks were mixed, as shares rose in Hong Kong and China and fluctuated in South Korea. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield traded around 1.27 per cent, while the dollar pushed higher. Chinese bond yields gained after inflation data came in above expectations.

Friday’s payrolls report, as well as comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, have fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus. Along with the rampaging delta variant, that’s hitting commodities as investors also keep an eye on rising price pressures. U.S. inflation data later this week will be a key marker ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later this month.

“You have these concerns that if the economy is growing very, very strongly then that might bring forward the tightening or the tapering by the Fed,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said on Bloomberg Television. “There is a good chance they might announce that tapering in September and it would start later this year.”

Elsewhere, Chinese technology shares remained under pressure amid concerns about Beijing’s crackdown. Bitcoin rose to more than US$45,000.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin; Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester; Kansas City Fed President Esther George among Fed speakers through the week

The U.S. consumer price index on Wednesday is forecast to show prices increased again in July

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report due Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 10:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1752

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3856

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.30 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.58 per cent

Commodities