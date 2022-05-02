Stocks dropped at the start of a week that’s likely to be marked by a global round of rate increases, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver its biggest hike since 2000.

After suffering its worst month since the onset of the pandemic, the S&P 500 continued to push lower on Monday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields approached 3 per cent, while the dollar rose.

Economists project the Fed will boost rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday to tackle the hottest inflation in four decades, with traders on the cusp of pricing in a 75-basis-point jump in June. Adding to volatility is a battle between those who see growing risks of a U.S. stagflation and others who expect tightening to trigger a recession.

Elsewhere, at least a dozen other central banks are due to deliver policy decisions in the coming week, with multiple rate hikes expected. They may vary in size from 15 basis points anticipated by economists for Australia, to a quarter-point in the U.K., to whole percentage points in Brazil and Poland.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:09 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0516

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2511

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 130.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.97 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.95 per cent

Commodities