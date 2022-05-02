12m ago
U.S. stocks decline with 10-year bond yield close to 3%
Bloomberg News,
Market reaction to aggressive cycle of rate hikes: President of Forvest Management
Stocks dropped at the start of a week that’s likely to be marked by a global round of rate increases, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to deliver its biggest hike since 2000.
After suffering its worst month since the onset of the pandemic, the S&P 500 continued to push lower on Monday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields approached 3 per cent, while the dollar rose.
Economists project the Fed will boost rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday to tackle the hottest inflation in four decades, with traders on the cusp of pricing in a 75-basis-point jump in June. Adding to volatility is a battle between those who see growing risks of a U.S. stagflation and others who expect tightening to trigger a recession.
Elsewhere, at least a dozen other central banks are due to deliver policy decisions in the coming week, with multiple rate hikes expected. They may vary in size from 15 basis points anticipated by economists for Australia, to a quarter-point in the U.K., to whole percentage points in Brazil and Poland.
Key events this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday
- U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday
- Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday
- OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday
- U.S. April jobs report, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:09 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent
- The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0516
- The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2511
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 130.18 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.97 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.95 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3 per cent to US$101.24 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 2.7 per cent to US$1,859.40 an ounce