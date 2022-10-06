U.S. stocks retreated, with Federal Reserve officials sounding unequivocally committed to their goal of crushing inflation with tight monetary policy. Traders also awaited Friday’s jobs report.

The S&P 500 pushed lower after a brief tech-driven rebound. Earlier in the day, equities also failed to sustain an advance after mixed jobless claims data. The report surprised on upside, but showed the level of applications is still consistent with a hot labor market. Treasury 10-year yields rose with the dollar.

The labor market has remained robust even after the Fed began to aggressively increase interest rates and economic activity slowed. Friday’s monthly jobs report is expected to show that employers added 260,000 payrolls last month, based on the median estimate from economists. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 3.7 per cent, which is just above a five-decade low.

The U.S. central bank has not finished the task of bringing inflation down and is “quite a ways away” from pausing its campaign of interest-rate increases, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said. ‘We’re going to try’ to achieve soft landing, he added. His Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester noted the U.S. is in an unacceptably high inflation environment.

“The market needs to see the Fed start to accomplish the goals of 1) Declining inflation pressures, 2) A more balanced labor market and 3) A moderation of economic growth before we can credibly hope a Fed pivot is coming, and tomorrow’s jobs report will be one of the first major data points that can help further that hope (or dash it, again),” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter.

Investors counting on a Fed pivot any time soon are bound to get burned again, according to PGIM Fixed Income.

“We’ve seen this movie time and time again,” said Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at the Newark-based firm, in an interview. “The market gets hyped up on different narratives between inflation releases. I’ve been surprised by it, and we’ve been using it as an opportunity to sell into.”

With the economy likely to slow down next year, tech stocks and U.S. equities are looking more attractive, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland. They expect 18 per cent returns for global stocks by the end of 2023 but warn “it will likely be a volatile ride.”

Key events this week:

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 10:08 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $0.9825

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to $1.1220

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 144.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to $19,939.82

Ether rose 0.5 per cent to $1,352.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 18 basis points to 4.21 per cent

Commodities