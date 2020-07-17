U.S. stocks drift mostly higher; dollar declines

​U.S. stocks drifted mostly higher in thin trading as investors digested this week’s initial burst of corporate earnings, economic data and coronavirus news. The dollar weakened and crude oil fluctuated.

The S&P 500 edged higher, led by gains in utilities, health care and real estate, while the communication services and energy sectors slumped. Trading volume was almost 30 per cent below the average over the prior 30 days. Netflix Inc. sank as much as 8.2 per cent after saying it expects to sign up just half the subscribers Wall Street expected in the third quarter. A University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in July, missing all forecasts, after the resurgent coronavirus nearly wiped out any emerging optimism around reopenings.

“There are a lot of cross currents,” said John Porter, chief investment officer of equities at Mellon Investments. “You’ve had such an incredible run in the growth stocks relative to value. It certainly sets the stage of a sell-on-the-news reaction. They seem to have almost unfulfillable expectations built into these prices short term. Every issue in the market, the answer to the problem seems to be technology.”

Investors are closely watching to see how the broader technology sector reacts to Netflix’s weaker outlook. The Nasdaq Composite has managed to go two months without posting back-to-back declines, but that’s now under threat as investors question the resilience of tech’s searing rally.

“We’re going to continue to see a bifurcated economy, bifurcated market, unless we get rid of this virus and everything goes away for some reason,” said David Yepez, a money manager at Exencial Wealth Advisors. “If we find a vaccine and, you know, that will be the point where value will start to outperform.”

In Europe, traders are holding out hope for policy makers to conclude a stimulus pact. German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised doubts on Friday that European Union leaders would be able to agree this week on a landmark 750 billion-euro (US$855 billion) recovery fund to help their economies heal from the pandemic. Positive earnings from Daimler AG and Ericsson AB pulled carmakers and tech stocks higher.

Elsewhere, Chinese shares were steady after a more than 4 per cent slide on Thursday, with investors assessing moves by policy makers to tame signs of exuberance.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,218.65 as of 1:20 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,674.94.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.2 per cent to 10,476.64.

The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 0.3 per cent to 547.53.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.3 per cent to 1,204.45.

The euro gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.1439, the strongest in more than four months.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 107.01 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.62 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.45 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.1 per cent to US$40.64 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.7 per cent to US$1,808.91 an ounce, the biggest advance in a week.

Copper increased 0.3 per cent to US$2.90 a pound.