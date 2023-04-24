U.S. equities struggled for traction at the start of a week packed with corporate earnings reports and economic data that may help illuminate the path for interest rates.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed following a muted end to trading last week. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. fell on plans to shutter all its stores. Treasury yields fell and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

“The equity market last week struggled to pierce through the technical resistance at 4,200. It’s hard to predict whether this was a simple consolidation before a push higher, or the beginning of a roll over back to lower levels,” wrote Michael Purves, founder of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “Momentum indicators are a bit unclear right now, though there are some yellow warning lights flashing.”

Swaps markets continue to see interest rates peaking in the coming weeks before a series of cuts later this year. U.S. GDP data is forecast to reveal slowing growth, while the so-called core PCE deflator, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show price growth cooled. Meanwhile, a busy week for earnings will include First Republic Bank and First Citizens Bank, the acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank, in addition to tech majors Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

“As we ready ourselves for earnings from big cap tech, among from hundreds others this week, it just seems so obvious to me why the stock market hangs in as well as it does,” Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report, wrote in a morning note. “No one wants to miss the ‘Fed is done’ rally.”

Still, not everyone holds this view. Leveraged investors boosted net short positions on 10-year Treasury futures to a record this month, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. That’s an indication they think the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates to tackle inflation.

In Europe, banks led gains, with UBS Group AG climbing after takeover target Credit Suisse AG reported outflows that were lower than some analysts had expected. The Stoxx Europe 600 fluctuated while the euro gained against the dollar.

Elsewhere, the new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold his first policy meeting this week, in which the bank may start its policy review of the past decades.

Key events this week:

ECB Governing Council members Boris Vujcic, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, speak at events, Monday

U.S. new home sales, consumer confidence, Tuesday

South Korea GDP, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Bank of Japan meets on interest rates, Friday

Euro-area GDP, Friday

U.S. personal income, Friday

Earnings highlights:

Tuesday: Pepsi, General Motors, General Electric, McDonalds, Microsoft, UBS, UPS

Wednesday: Boeing, Meta, Hilton

Thursday: Amazon, American Airlines, Intel, Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Hershey, Honeywell, Barclays

Friday: First Citizens Bank, acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1013

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2434

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 134.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$27,513.33

Ether rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,857.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.49 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.77 per cent

Commodities