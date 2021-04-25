U.S. stocks drop ahead of megacap tech earnings

U.S. stocks erased early gains to trade little changed as investors awaited a batch of megacap tech earnings after the close. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 slipped from an all-time high. 3M Co. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after delivering its quarterly results Tesla Inc. slumped after its earnings report failed to impress. Ten-year Treasury yields rose for a third day.

After Tesla’s results this week, all eyes will be on Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. which are due to report after the close of trading on Tuesday. With much of the earnings optimism already factored into stocks trading near records, investors may be waiting for stronger beats to fan the next move higher.

Four out of five S&P 500 Index companies that have released results so far have either met or beaten expectations. On average, S&P 500 company shares have gained less than 0.1 per cent after their earnings reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While equity investors have offered a sluggish response, it only served to highlight traders’ lofty expectations rather than doubt over the outlook.

“Muted stock-price reaction to the robust numbers is largely due to already elevated expectations going into the reporting season,” strategists led by Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note. “The strong results give us greater confidence that (U.S.) corporate profits will grow more than 30 per cent in 1Q.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.

Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8 per cent in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday may show U.S. consumer confidence surged for a fourth successive months to the highest level since March 2020.

Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.

Copper led the Bloomberg Commodity Index higher, as the growth-sensitive metal extended a rally on the U.S. administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s COVID-19 surge.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

For live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blog

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:47 a.m. New York time

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2080

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3897

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 108.39 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.77 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 per cent to US$63 a barrel

Gold futures were little changed

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Haslinda Amin and Emily Barrett.