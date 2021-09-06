Stocks retreated from near-record highs as U.S. trading resumed after the Labor Day holiday.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all declined. European markets slipped as investors speculated that euro-zone policy makers may get ready to roll back stimulus. The greenback traded higher for a second day amid rising bond yields and softer commodity prices.

Equities retreated after U.S. traders last week left for a three-day holiday weekend with markets near all-time highs. On Tuesday, data showed Chinese exports and imports grew faster than estimated in August, easing some concerns that the pandemic is delaying economic reopenings and creating supply-chain bottlenecks. A weak U.S. jobs report last week also bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will delay its stimulus tapering.

Yet, investors remain nervous over the prospects for a growth slowdown and tapering of support outside the U.S., especially in Europe. At the same time, concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant impeding reopenings in the U.S. are weighing on some corners of the market.

“You want to be cautious here,” Academy Securities Inc.’s Peter Tchir said on Bloomberg TV and Radio. “You start looking at some of these companies that will benefit if we get a slowdown, if we’re going to do more work-from-home.”

The Stoxx 600 dropped as investors focused on the ECB’s Thursday meeting where the central bank will decide if it will dial down emergency stimulus. Bank of America said it sees the “Goldilocks combination” of accelerating growth and lower real yields coming to an end. In Australia, the central bank stuck with a planned reduction in bond purchases, even though a majority of analysts had expected policy makers to hold off the tapering.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year rate adding 5 basis points. The dollar advanced the most since Aug. 26. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose for a seventh straight session, touching 30,000 for the first time since April, boosted by an index reshuffle and optimism that a new prime minister will usher in favorable policies. MSCI Inc.’s gauge for global stocks halted a seven-day rally.

Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. including Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu Inc. rallied after equities in China advanced amid renewed demand for technology shares and the surprise trade data. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dropped after Morgan Stanley cut its stock recommendation to underweight.

Bitcoin fell 3 per cent, surrendering earlier increases. El Salvador bought 400 coins as it moved to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

El Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1850

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3786

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 110.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.38 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.75 per cent

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.04 per cent

Commodities