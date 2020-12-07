U.S. stocks drop amid virus surge; pound trims decline

Stocks fell as coronavirus infections swept across U.S. states, triggering fears of more restrictions. The pound pared losses as the U.K. agreed on further talks with the European Commission to address the impasse over a trade deal.

The S&P 500 dropped from an all-time high, led by energy and financial companies. Intel Corp. tumbled on news that Apple Inc. is planning a series of new Mac processors for introduction as early as 2021. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. sank after saying it was experiencing “a significant failure” across multiple parts of its data storage system. The Nasdaq 100 trimmed gains, but was still up for a ninth straight day -- its longest winning streak in almost a year. Boeing Co. jumped as UBS Group AG recommended buying shares of the planemaker. Airbnb Inc. boosted the price range of its initial public offering.

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, warned that the Christmas season could be worse than Thanksgiving for fueling the spread of COVID-19. Governor Andrew Cuomo said indoor dining in New York City will close if the regional hospitalization rate hasn’t stabilized after five days. The early epicenter if the pandemic is adjusting its data indicators tracking the virus “to give people the fullest picture of what we’re facing,” according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. A large Cleveland-area health-care provider is closing seven facilities for the rest of the year in an effort to address a surge in hospitalizations.

As global coronavirus cases surpassed 67 million, markets are increasingly expecting a stimulus deal to be done -- especially after last week’s disappointing jobless data. Lawmakers are planning to unveil more details of their proposal on a US$908 billion relief package Monday, aiming to settle on language that can satisfy enough Republicans and Democrats to secure passage of one final tranche of COVID-19 aid before Congress breaks for the year.

“The market is basically assuming that it gets done,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “Now any setback makes the market vulnerable, because it’s built in that they will pass it.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to meet in person in coming days as British officials warned that trade talks could collapse unless negotiators make rapid progress. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced sanctions against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress, the country’s rubber-stamp legislature, as the Trump administration tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing over its crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

A record close for the S&P 500 Friday did little to move the needle on valuations from a recent tight range. Still, multiples are tracking higher and well-above the long-term average.

“On a classic valuation metric, the market looks very expensive. But on a price-to-cash return basis, it actually doesn’t look that expensive,” Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 2 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.2139.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 104 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 0.94 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield slid seven basis points to 0.283 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$46.22 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1.4 per cent to US$1,864.98 an ounce.