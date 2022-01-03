U.S. stocks fell as losses in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Treasuries gained, poised for their best start to a year in more than two decades.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped, after opening the first trading session of the new year with gains. Tesla dropped after fourth-quarter deliveries missed estimates. Apple fell as investors assessed news that it asked suppliers for fewer airpod and watch components.

Treasury yields declined across the curve, with the policy-sensitive 10-year yield around 3.74 per cent. Oil declined under pressure from a strong dollar.

Investors, still reeling from a spell of wonky predictions, are expecting a volatile year of trading. Federal Reserve policy will dictate how stocks and bonds perform, with some traders already seeking out opportunities resulting from risk assets getting sold off.

Recession concerns also continue to linger as investors ponder whether Fed tightening will push the U.S. economy to a hard or soft landing. All eyes will be on the jobs report this week, as softening in the labor market remains the Fed’s focus.

“As for the equity bear market, I don’t know exactly how it progresses from here as the consensus seems to be down for the first half and a rally in the second half but the consensus is usually wrong,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “All I’m confident about is it ain’t over.”

Signs that COVID infections may have peaked in some of China’s biggest cities buoyed sentiment earlier and spurred a rally in U.S.-listed Chinese firms. However, China’s economy may not get the “outsized boost” people are expecting, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a note. Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research also isn’t bullish about China’s reopening.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to reaccelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note.

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:14 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.0570

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2021

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 130.62 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6 per cent to US$16,654.88

Ether fell 0.8 per cent to US$1,209.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.61 per cent

Commodities