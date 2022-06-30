Stocks dropped and bonds rallied as data showing a slowdown in consumer spending -- the main driver of the US economy -- fueled concern about a recession.

The superlatives keep piling up across Wall Street, with the S&P 500 off from session lows, but poised for its worst first half since 1970. Ten-year US yields plunged below 3 per cent from a decade-high of nearly 3.5 per cent earlier this month. The dollar was on pace for its best quarter since 2016. The nearly 60 per cent drawdown in Bitcoin since the end of March is the largest since the third quarter of 2011.

US consumer spending fell for the first time this year, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve hikes. A view that central banks need to act fast because they misjudged inflation has roiled markets, with traders ramping up bets the economy will buckle under aggressive tightening.

“The stagflation that has gripped our country right now is going to make it tough on the stock market over the intermediate term,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “When demand is not the key reason why inflation is a problem, a slower economy is not going to help bring inflation down as much as some experts seem to think right now.”

Key segments of the world’s biggest bond market -- such as the difference between five and 10-year yields -- have inverted, signaling bets that the Fed’s aggressive tightening will hurt the economy. Inversions have generally preceded recessions by about six to 18 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After a rough first half of the year, July will be a pivotal month for the future direction of markets amid corporate earnings, key inflation data and the upcoming Fed policy meeting, according to Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. He says volatility will probably remain elevated until there’s evidence that inflation is moderating, recession risks are receding and geopolitical threats are declining.

Over the past few months a strategy that has worked well for a decade has been met with fresh lows in the market. Traders have shunned the “buy-the-dip” mantra while embracing the “sell-the-rally” mode. As a result, the S&P 500 recently entered a bear market for the second time since 2020, having plunged over 20 per cent from its January peak.

But dismal performance is not an indication of what’s to come. The US equity benchmark lost 21 per cent in the first half of 1970, during a period of high inflation that the current environment has been compared with. It gained 27 per cent during the last six months of that year.

“We’re going to have a double-digit return between now and the end of the year,” Jonathan Golub, head of US equity strategy at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t have a profit problem as much as people say.”

US profit margin estimates are way too optimistic, putting stocks at risk of more declines when Wall Street analysts downgrade their expectations, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists noted earlier this week. Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett said on Monday analysts need a reality check about their earnings projections for this quarter.

Elsewhere, oil headed for the first monthly drop since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output that it halted during the pandemic. Base metals were on pace for the worst quarterly slump since the 2008 global financial crisis as China’s economy recovered only gradually. Gold was set for a third straight monthly decline.

What to watch this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 1:27 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0485

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2173

The Japanese yen rose 0.7 per cent to 135.61 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 2.98 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 18 basis points to 1.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 16 basis points to 2.23 per cent

Commodities