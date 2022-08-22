Stocks retreated on Monday as a risk-off mood took hold at the start of a key week for financial markets when central bankers gather at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.

The S&P 500 headed toward its second straight day of losses, trimming its monthly gains. Technology shares underperformed as Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate close to 3 per cent. The dollar rose.

A jump in global shares from June’s bear-market lows, stoked by the market’s expectations for a pivot to slower rate hikes, is fizzling after repeated Federal Reserve policy makers warned that interest rates are going higher. The Jackson Hole symposium gives Fed Chair Jerome Powell a platform to reset those bets, which are vulnerable to the possibility of persistently elevated price pressures even as economic growth stumbles.

“The expectation is still that Powell will reaffirm what he and his colleagues have been saying in public recently,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The risk is that he says something dovish -- intentionally or otherwise -- after investors position for the opposite and triggers another risk-on rally in the markets.”

Investors are also waking up to the looming acceleration of the Fed’s balance-sheet reduction. So-called quantitative tightening kicks into top gear next month, and will add to pressure on riskier assets which have benefited from ample liquidity.

The latest MLIV Pulse survey suggests stocks and bonds are set to tumble once more even though inflation has likely peaked: some 68 per cent of respondents see the most destabilizing era of price pressures in decades eroding corporate margins and sending equities lower.

“It is likely central bankers, including Fed Chair Powell, will remain hawkish in dealing with inflation albeit with a bit of caution creeping in given the emerging economic downturn,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Services Ltd., wrote in a note.

What to watch this week:

US new home sales, S&P Global PMIs, Tuesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks at Q&A session, Tuesday

US durable goods, MBA mortgage applications, pending home sales, Wednesday

US GDP, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday

ECB’s July minutes, Thursday

Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0004

The British pound was little changed at US$1.1819

The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.08 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.50 per cent

Commodities