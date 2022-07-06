US stocks dropped after struggling for direction and Treasury yields climbed as traders parse fresh economic data and await details on the Federal Reserve’s policy priorities.

The S&P 500 fell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 swung between modest gains and losses. The two- and 10-year US Treasury yield curve remained inverted. The dollar rose. Oil extended its drop below US$100 a barrel even after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. argued that losses driven by recession fears were overdone.

All eyes will be on the Fed on Wednesday as it reveals details of its meeting last month, which would provide clues on the near-term path for interest rates. Traders are also grappling with fresh economic data which point to a slight deceleration in the pace of growth.

US job openings dipped slightly in May but remained near a record, pointing to resilient demand for labor even as optimism about the economy’s prospects dim. Growth in the US services sector also eased in June to a more than two-year low as orders softened amid ongoing hiring challenges and capacity constraints. But the Fed’s work is not yet done, some investors say.

“It’s not yet time for the Fed to say that they have accomplished their mission, even with inflation expectations and the market declining,” Kelsey Berro, fixed income portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Brian Frank, chief investment officer of Frank Funds, says he would like to hear “a serious effort to stab the heart of speculation” from the Fed.

“Markets are already pricing Fed rate cuts in 2023, and the more speculative companies are well off their lows,” he said. “Investors are addicted to Fed intervention, and these ‘back to normal’ expectations in unprofitable companies is proof and should alarm the Fed. We would be pleasantly surprised to see Fed members abandon the ‘Fed put’ in favor of the institution’s mandate for price stability.”

Despite recent fluctuations in the stock market, volatility is still far off levels usually observed during other powerful bear markets. The Cboe VIX Index hasn’t crossed the 40 points mark since the latest selloff began, something unseen over the past two decades.

The odds of a US recession in the next year are now 38 per cent, according to latest forecasts from Bloomberg Economics. Bond traders are penciling in a policy turnaround by the Federal Reserve, with current hawkishness giving way to interest-rate cuts in the middle of 2023.

In Europe, the equity benchmark jumped 1.4 per cent as the cheapest valuations in two years attracted traders betting on a strong start to the earnings-reporting season.

Central banks around the world have been tightening monetary policy to contain consumer prices. But a renewed spike in China’s COVID cases and a worsening gas crisis in Europe are signals that a worldwide slowdown is on the horizon despite these efforts.

Bitcoin fell again, wobbling around the US$20,000 level.

What to watch this week:

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday

ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday

US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 11:21 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to US$1.0180

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1913

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.72 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.88 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.09 per cent

Commodities