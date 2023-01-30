U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors cautiously step into a week that includes the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings from big-tech companies including Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 started Monday's session lower. Treasury yields rose with the 10-year rate around 3.55 per cent. The dollar wavered.

While the Fed is expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, slowing its pace for a second straight session, traders will be watching for the tone it sets for future meetings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has continued to push back against traders anticipating rate cuts later this year, emphasizing that he won't budge until inflation has eased meaningfully.

“Investors seem to have forgotten the cardinal rule of 'Don't Fight the Fed.' Perhaps this week will serve as a reminder,” a team of Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. Investors contributing to the rally in stocks this month will be disappointed if they're in direct defiance of the Fed, the strategists said.

Traders are also awaiting the U.S. jobs report later this week. A less tight labor market is a key goal for the Fed. Investors have also been parsing a slew of earnings reports, with more to come throughout the week. Signs of earnings pressure have been raising concerns about the health of the economy and the outlook for equities.

“The week ahead will not only be a Fed story, as Friday's employment situation report will provide clarity on the strength of the labor market to start the new year,” wrote Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets.

BEYOND THE U.S.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped on Monday after data showed a surprise contraction of the German economy in the fourth quarter.

European bonds fell, with yields on benchmark German securities up, after Spanish inflation unexpectedly quickened, prompting traders to boost bets on how high the the European Central Bank will raise interest rates. The euro gained.

The ECB and the Bank of England are each projected to hike by half a percentage point when they deliver decisions a day after the Fed.

“For the next step of the rally I think we need more and that will really be to prove not only that we are not having a profound earnings recession, but also that companies can remain robust through this challenging period,” said Marcus Morris-Eyton, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, on Bloomberg TV. “I would urge investors to be selective, but generally we are relatively bullish on where we are currently.”

Key events this week:

International Monetary Fund's world economic outlook, Monday

China industrial profits, PMIs, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Earnings Tuesday include: UBS, Unicredit, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday

Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive

Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

U.K. BOE rate decision, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell one per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0886

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2374

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 130.22 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6 per cent to US$23,173.68

Ether fell 3.5 per cent to US$1,585.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.55 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.29 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.35 per cent

Commodities