Stocks retreated as a surge in oil above US$100 a barrel reignited inflation worries, overshadowing speculation that price pressures could be near a peak.

The S&P 500 erased gains, with big banks dropping ahead of the start of the industry’s earnings season on Wednesday. Treasury 10-year yields slumped after earlier touching the highest level since December 2018. Oil topped US$100 a barrel as partial easing of virus restrictions in Shanghai brought some optimism over demand.

The jump in crude alongside other commodities has fanned inflation fears, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively. Gasoline costs drove half of the monthly increase in the U.S. consumer-price index in March. Still, core inflation increased less than forecast, due in large part to the biggest drop in used-vehicle prices since 1969 and a deceleration in price growth in other merchandise categories.

Comments:

“We are now at a mixed point in time, where the COVID reopening economic boost should start to slow, which in theory should help to calm inflation,” said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management. “The rise in energy prices from the Russia and Ukraine conflict could keep inflation elevated.”

“While today’s inflation print hit a four-decade high, there was a sigh of relief as some components of core inflation weakened,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “Regarding peak inflation, we have been at this juncture before where subtle shifts within the data make it appear that the level of inflation has reached its peak for the cycle only to keep marching higher.”

“There were some green shoots in the data that suggest March could potentially be the peak for inflation,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist for Ally. “When you couple this with the recent retreat in oil prices, improving shipping costs, a potential reduction in demand from higher prices, and the cycling of higher inflation comparisons, it’s possible that inflation could be topping out.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be the first among the top six banks to report results, with traders focused on how volatility triggered by the war in Ukraine affected investment-banking and trading operations. Wall Street’s dealmaking boom slowed during the first three months of the year, leaving financial firms set to post a quarterly slump in revenue from the business. Market swings in March may have helped the trading business weather a slowdown earlier in the quarter.

On the geopolitical front, Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.” Meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again called for further European Union sanctions on Russia to include oil as well as all banks.

Events to watch this week:

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 2:19 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.0823

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3004

The Japanese yen was little changed at 125.26 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 2.72 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.79 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.80 per cent

Commodities