U.S. stocks drop as virus spike ignites lockdown fears

Stocks dropped as concern over tougher coronavirus restrictions offset speculation that widespread vaccine distribution and government stimulus would reignite economic growth. The dollar fell toward an almost three-year low.

The S&P 500 declined from a record, with big technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. down on Monday. Tesla Inc. bucked that trend after coming very close to meeting its 500,000 vehicle-deliveries goal for 2020. Bitcoin sank as much as 17 per cent after soaring to all-time highs on Sunday, while cryptocurrency-exposed shares such as Ebang International Holdings Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc. jumped. Traders see U.S. inflation averaging at least 2 per cent per year over the coming decade -- the first time that expectations have climbed that high since 2018.

An easier-to-spread variant of COVID-19 detected in the U.S. for the first time last week could intensify the virus’s surge, if it hasn’t already, boosting the urgency for a speedier, more effective vaccine push. Meanwhile, the number of infections is surging, with almost 231,000 new cases reported in the U.S. on Thursday before the holiday weekend, when reporting can be sporadic. Four states -- including New York and California -- have surpassed 1 million infections overall, and more than 350,000 Americans have died.

The non-stop drama of 2020 is bleeding into the first week of the new year, with a pivotal election in Georgia, promises of protests in the streets and President Donald Trump’s dragged-out fight over the November vote threatening to tear apart the Republican Party. The new Congress formally took office on Sunday with the Democratic House majority re-electing Nancy Pelosi as speaker. But control of the Senate for at least the next two years is still up in the air. For the time being, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds on to his post. An unusual double runoff election in Georgia Tuesday will determine whether he keeps it.

What to watch this week:

On Tuesday, the state of Georgia holds a run-off election for two U.S. Senate seats that will decide control of the chamber.

U.S. Congress meets to count electoral votes and declare the winner of the 2020 Presidential election Wednesday.

FOMC minutes out Wednesday.

U.S. unemployment report for December is due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 per cent as of 10:13 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 1.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.8 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.4 per cent.

The euro jumped 0.7 per cent to US$1.2299.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.2 per cent to 103.03 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 0.95 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index jumped 1.8 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4 per cent to US$48.31 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 2.1 per cent to US$1,938.55 an ounce.