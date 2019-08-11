U.S. stocks slid and Treasuries rose as political unrest in Hong Kong hit markets already on edge over trade tensions. Argentina’s peso sank 15 per cent after the president took a surprise loss in a primary vote.

The S&P 500 Index fell for a second day. The overnight session turned sour when authorities closed Hong Kong’s airport and a Chinese official said the city was at a “critical juncture.” The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased a one per cent advance. Argentina’s credit default swap spread spiked higher as investors price in a far greater likelihood of a default. Emerging-market assets slumped.

The weakness in stocks fed demand for haven assets, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield lower and boosting the yen for a fourth day. China’s central bank fixing continued to signal its determination to manage an orderly depreciation. Italian bonds led gains in European debt after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday. The pound strengthened following three sessions of declines.

Monday’s reversals provided another reminder of the fragile mood across markets as it extended the tumultuous start to August. Gains for the safest government bonds show lingering caution by traders who’ve increased bets for central bank easing in recent weeks, as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

“We remain cautious, as we believe that a number of challenges remain,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. “Among them, the risk that high policy expectations make disappointment more likely, and that even if those aggressive expectations are met, easing isn’t expected to improve growth or inflation materially.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7 per cent annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1 per cent.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased less than 0.05 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1 per cent.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.1215.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.5 per cent to 105.16 per dollar.

The British pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.2091.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.68 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.495 per cent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined five basis points to 2.33 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,504.69 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.4 per cent to US$54.27 a barrel.

LME aluminum climbed 0.3 per cent.

LME nickel gained 0.5 per cent to US$15,630 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Luke Kawa and Adam Haigh