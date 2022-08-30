U.S. bond market doesn't believe the Fed has 'the guts' to keep raising rates: Strategist

US stocks sank after two days of losses sparked by Federal Reserve comments that it intends to keep rates elevated for an extended period.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped as much as 1.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively, before trimming losses. Treasuries yields climbed after an unexpected rebound in August consumer confidence sparked a selloff and pushed the two-year rate to a new multiyear high.

Macro news has been scant since Fed Chair Jerome Powell made clear his intention to bring down inflation. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and his New York counterpart John Williams restated those claims on Tuesday. A reading on job openings Tuesday added to signs that the labor market remains tight and wage pressures persist. Jobless claims will air Thursday before Friday’s August payrolls report.

“Market volatility is a sign the market is doing exactly what it’s supposed to be doing -- it’s incorporating all these changes in expectations,” said Wes Crill, head of investment strategists at Dimensional Fund Advisors. “We could well be coming out of this decline, out of the bear market, but we’re still going to have these negative days, we’re still going to have market volatility. And that’s because there’s so much news to process.”

Analysts remain mixed on what recent remarks by Fed officials and upcoming data could mean for stocks. While Credit Suisse Group AG recommended investors go underweight global equities following the Jackson Hole symposium, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists say that a reading on the US labor market that spells bad news for the economy is actually a bullish signal for stocks.

Meanwhile, bonds are sliding toward the first bear market in a generation, burning investors who erred in bets that central banks would pivot away from rapid interest-rate hikes.

The Fed this week is also set to step up the unwinding of its near-US$9 trillion balance sheet. The impact of quantitative tightening is going to be relatively benign for the first six to 12 months, but could start to amplify its effects on the economy around the middle part of next year, Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said in an interview.

Other risks range from China’s economic slowdown to an energy crisis that threatens to tip Europe into recession with winter approaching.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 12:06 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0032

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1663

The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.71 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.12 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.51 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.70 per cent

Commodities