U.S. bond market doesn't believe the Fed has 'the guts' to keep raising rates: Strategist

US stocks sank after job openings data showed that the Federal Reserve has more room to raise rates to curb inflation, a resolve that several central bank officials reiterated in the past few days.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped for the third consecutive day. Treasuries slumped after an unexpected rebound in August consumer confidence sparked a selloff and pushed the two-year rate to a new multiyear high.

Three regional Fed presidents, in separate remarks on Tuesday, restated Chair Jerome Powell’s intention to bring down inflation. Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting are now pricing in an above 70 per cent chance of a three-quarter percentage point hike. A reading on job openings Tuesday added to signs that the labor market remains tight and wage pressures persist. Jobless claims will air Thursday before Friday’s August payrolls report.

“The repercussions from Friday are going to make us extra sensitive to a lot of the incoming data, especially around employment,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. “It’s not surprising that getting that consumer sentiment data today and the JOLTS data had a pretty strong reaction in markets. That’s probably what you should expect from now until the September Fed meeting, in particular anything around employment. So this week is probably going to be a pretty volatile week.”

Analysts remain mixed on what recent remarks by Fed officials and upcoming data could mean for stocks. While Credit Suisse Group AG recommended investors go underweight global equities following the Jackson Hole symposium, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists say that a reading on the US labor market that spells bad news for the economy is actually a bullish signal for stocks.

Meanwhile, bonds are sliding toward the first bear market in a generation, burning investors who erred in bets that central banks would pivot away from rapid interest-rate hikes.

The Fed this week is also set to step up the unwinding of its near-US$9 trillion balance sheet. The impact of quantitative tightening is going to be relatively benign for the first six to 12 months, but could start to amplify its effects on the economy around the middle part of next year, Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said in an interview.

Other risks range from China’s economic slowdown to an energy crisis that threatens to tip Europe into recession with winter approaching.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.4 per cent as of 1:30 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0020

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1652

The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.11 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.51 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.70 per cent

