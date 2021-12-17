Hard to say if markets are expecting a drop in earnings or using higher discount rate: Portfolio manager

Volatility gripped financial markets, with investors bracing for a rebalancing of the S&P 500 and the expiration of equity derivatives.

Stock moves were magnified by intense activity in the options market, potentially making Friday one of the busiest trading days of the year. The S&P 500 extended its weekly losses amid volume that was 35 per cent above the average of the past month. With the holidays fast approaching, it could be the last day of 2021 with enough liquidity for investors to trade in and out of large positions.

That’s not all. Traders are also reassessing their bets for the coming months after central banks signaled they’re prioritizing the fight against inflation by tightening monetary settings, while also keeping a wary eye on the omicron coronavirus variant. Such backdrop has investors questioning whether stocks are due for a rougher patch after their huge rally from pandemic lows.

The hawkish tilt by policy makers also put the highly valued cohort of big technology companies on the spotlight. The group of marquee names like Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. has faced intense gyrations, surging in the immediate aftermath of the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday, tumbling on the next day and swinging between gains and losses on Friday.

Comments:

“Even though we’re coming from a place of very liquid markets and a lot of accommodation, the directional change and the pull forward in the taper schedule and the potential rate-hike schedule... this is a velocity change that we’re seeing and that’s really what the market is digesting,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, told Bloomberg Television.

“Our advice to investors is to stay invested, but be cautious. While it’s generally a wise idea to stay invested through any downturns or periods of volatility, it’s also important for investors to know their own risk tolerance as each investor has a different appetite for risk,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.

“The cyclical value sectors such as energy, materials and industrials have historically done well leading up to the start of Fed rate hikes. We wouldn’t be surprised to see value stocks make another run as the economy picks up some speed after the latest waves of COVID-19 variants fade -- hopefully soon,” said Jeffrey Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.

The old stock market adage of “buy the first hike, sell the penultimate rate hike” could go wrong this time as inflation is out of control, according to Bank of America Corp.

“Little cracks” were appearing in megacap tech stocks before tightening even began, Michael Hartnett, BofA’s chief investment strategist wrote in a note. He remains bearish until investor positioning “shows full-blown capitulation” or a credit event on Wall Street causes central banks to announce a reversal of tightening.



Corporate highlights:

Elon Musk offloaded a second batch of Tesla Inc. shares in a matter of days and is now three-quarters of the way done selling 10 per cent of his stake in the company.

FedEx Corp. jumped after raising its outlook and posting earnings that handily beat analysts’ estimates, thanks to record profit at its Express package business.

Rivian Automotive Inc. fell to the lowest level since they started trading last month after the electric-truck maker’s debut earnings report revealed a slower-than-expected increase in production.

Darden Restaurants Inc., the operator of Olive Garden restaurants, dropped after its forecast fell short of Wall Street’s expectations and the company said its chief executive officer will retire next year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 1:04 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.1267

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3264

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.64 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.39 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76 per cent

Commodities