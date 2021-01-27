U.S. stocks drop most in three weeks; U.S. dollar jumps

U.S. equities dropped alongside European stocks as a risk-off mood descended on markets. The dollar jumped and Treasury yields fell.

The S&P 500 Index headed to its biggest decline since October, though it trimmed the worst of its losses amid speculation Federal Reserve policy makers will make dovish comments in a press conference this afternoon. Turmoil continued in pockets of the market where retail traders are becoming a dominant force, with shares of Gamestop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soaring as investment pros questioned whether there’s any rationale behind the moves.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined the most in five weeks as the European Union and AstraZeneca Plc disagreed over vaccine delivery delays. The euro fell after a European Central Bank official said the markets are underestimating the odds of a rate cut. Officials in the U.K. announced new rules to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Germany cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 3 per cent from 4.4 per cent.

An extended run higher for stocks has reversed this week as investors look to a spate of earnings releases for clues about the health of the corporate world and global economy. Meanwhile, attention Wednesday will be focused on the Federal Reserve policy meeting and the possibility of guidance about the future of its asset purchase program.

The stock selloff is being driven partly by speculation that hedge funds will be forced to reduce their equity holdings as retail investors make a concerted effort to boost shares the professional investors have bet against, according to Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

“A lot of them are getting burned by their shorts, and I think the market is worried that they’ll have to sell some stocks to meet their margin calls,” he said.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell below US$30,000 and precious metals slumped. Asian stocks fell for a second day as investors took a breather following the regional benchmark’s ascent to a record high Monday. In the region, benchmarks in India, Vietnam and the Philippines were among the biggest losers.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.5 per cent as of 11:40 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent.

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2101.

The British pound weakened 0.3 per cent to US$1.3701.

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 104.07 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.01 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.265 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 per cent to US$53.13 per barrel.

Gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,848.08 an ounce.