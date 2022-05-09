Stocks dropped amid concern over how much the Federal Reserve will have to boost rates to tame decades-high inflation without throwing the economy into a recession.

Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers this week after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of a 75 basis-point rate hike. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. Meantime, his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari said he’s confident officials will bring inflation down.

The S&P 500 traded near its lowest level a year. The gap between five- and 30-year rates grew to the widest in just over six weeks as long-dated bonds came under pressure. Two-year notes -- the most sensitive to imminent changes in policy -- rallied, with yields tumbling. The dollar advanced.

The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. The S&P 500 has fallen about 15 per cent this year as high inflation readings, a slowing economy and aggressive tightening by the Fed have weighed on risk appetite and valuations.

Comments:

“The big question is if inflation can head below 3 per cent without the Fed causing a recession,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “Until that question is answered, financial conditions are biased tighter, and markets will struggle despite oversold conditions.”

“The Fed Governors will be all over the place this week discussing monetary policy,” wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “Combined with the inflation report, it is likely to be another volatile week.”

“Markets are currently pricing in 3 consecutive 50 bp Fed rate hikes, followed by 2 25 bp hikes to close out 2022,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “No one knows with any certainty if that’s enough to quell future inflation. Hence all the recent market volatility.”

Here are key events to watch this week:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0542

The British pound was unchanged at US$1.2348

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 130.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.12 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.99 per cent

Commodities