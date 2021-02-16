U.S. stocks drop; yields fluctuate near year high

Treasury yields touched a one-year high and U.S. stocks dropped after strong retail sales and producer-price data fueled optimism in the economy and stoked inflation worries.

The 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed as high as 1.33 per cent before paring its increase. The S&P 500 Index edged lower for a second day. Companies that may have difficulty justifying stretched valuations if rising inflation dents profits bore the brunt of selling -- high-flying tech shares among them.

“It’s quite possible that for a while interest rates could rise and yet stock prices could still rise some more because of the tailwinds from the fiscal stimulus, from folks who save money, and people wanting to get out,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. “So the tricky part is going to be figuring what level of interest rates will be supportive of stock prices either hanging in there and going higher or what level of inflation or interest rates will then start to become a worry for the market in terms of valuation.”

The dollar strengthened after a report showed January retail sales rose 5.3 per cent, outpacing economists’ estimates of 1.1 per cent growth. Crude oil slumped after a report said Saudi Arabia will boost output.

The Stoxx 600 Index slipped amid a mixed bag of corporate results. Kering dragged retail shares lower after its Gucci brand missed estimates, and British American Tobacco Plc slid following its full-year results. Rio Tinto Group climbed after reporting a 20 per cent jump in annual profit on a surge in iron ore prices.

The dramatic rise in bond yields has investors wondering afresh how high they can climb before spoiling the risk rally. That adds to concerns among some analysts that speculative froth may be setting equities up for a fall. Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup Inc.’s chief U.S. equity strategist, said a 10 per cent pullback in U.S. shares is “very plausible” based on sentiment readings, valuations and earnings momentum.

“The market is fairly frothy here from a sentiment perspective,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg TV. “You have to put a move higher in yields that goes out of the comfort zone as a potential risk associated with that.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin jumped past US$51,000 for the first time. China remains shut for a week-long holiday and will reopen Thursday.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings roll on with companies including Daimler, Credit Suisse, Deere, Danone and Nestle.

Federal Open Market Committee minutes from the January meeting are due Wednesday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index decreased 0.5 per cent to 3,911.75 as of 9:42 a.m. New York time, the lowest in a week on the largest dip in almost three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.3 per cent to 31,426.42, the lowest in more than a week on the biggest dip in almost three weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.9 per cent to 13,926.06, the lowest in more than a week on the largest dip in almost three weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.7 per cent to 416.44, the biggest dip in almost three weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index decreased 0.6 per cent to 680.88, the largest dip in almost three weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.4 per cent to 1,130.64, the highest in more than a week on the biggest rise in almost two weeks.

The euro declined 0.5 per cent to US$1.2042, the weakest in almost two weeks on the largest drop in almost two weeks.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 105.88 per dollar, the first advance in more than a week.

The British pound decreased 0.4 per cent to US$1.3849, the largest decrease in more than a month.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 1.28 per cent, the biggest tumble in more than three weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.37 per cent, the largest tumble in more than three weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to 0.579 per cent, the biggest tumble in more than three weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3 per cent to US$59.86 a barrel.

Gold depreciated 0.6 per cent to US$1,784.56 an ounce, reaching the weakest in more than 11 weeks on its fifth consecutive decline.

