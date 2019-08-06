U.S. and European stocks clawed back some of their recent losses after China moved to stabilize its currency, providing a respite for investors stung by an escalation in trade tensions.

The S&P 500 Index advanced while manufacturing shares led the Stoxx Europe 600 higher as China fixed the yuan at stronger than 7 per dollar, the level that spurred a global sell-off Monday. The dollar steadied and gold held on to Monday’s gains, while Treasuries gave back some of yesterday’s surge, when they reached the most extreme yield-curve inversion since the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

China’s move to stabilize the yuan offered some reassurance that the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies might be contained. But it came hours after the U.S. had designated the country a currency “manipulator,” a move that could open the door to new penalties on top of the tariff hikes already imposed on Chinese goods. For its part, China said the recent yuan depreciation was decided by the market, not Beijing, and denied the Trump administration’s accusation.

“The key thing is that they’ve shown they are willing to play with that 7 level,” Andrew Sullivan, Pearl Bridge Partners director, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market really doesn’t have a firm grip on how far the currency could go.”

Meanwhile, White House Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. expects China to visit for more trade talks in September. Bloomberg reported the People’s Bank of China reassured a number of foreign exporters the yuan won’t continue to weaken significantly and the companies’ ability to buy and sell dollars would remain normal.

Oil edged higher. The yen slipped from its strongest closing level in more than a year. The benchmark gauge for Asian stocks fell for a fifth session.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin broke above US$12,000 for the first time in three weeks before erasing its gain. The pound strengthened as opponents of a no-deal Brexit hardened their plans to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from possibly trying to leave the European Union with no agreement.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial giants include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.

Central banks with rate decisions Wednesday include India and New Zealand.

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including St. Louis chief James Bullard on Tuesday and Chicago’s Charles Evans a day later. Both are Federal Open Market Committee voters.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.7 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.8 per cent, hitting the lowest in almost seven months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.2 per cent to $1.1178.

The British pound gained 0.2 per cent to $1.217.

The Japanese yen sank 0.5 per cent to 106.52 per dollar.

The onshore yuan jumped 0.4 per centto 7.0214 per dollar, the biggest increase in six weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points to 1.76 per cent, the first advance in more than a week and the largest increase in more than three weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.53 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to -0.53 per cent, hitting the lowest on record with its eighth straight decline.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,477.50 an ounce to the highest in more than six years.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.4 per cent to US$54.94 a barrel.

--With assistance from David Ingles, Cormac Mullen and Andreea Papuc.