(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set to open stronger Tuesday as optimism about the economic recovery drove U.S. shares to a record-high close. Long-term Treasury yields edged lower.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth-straight trading session, led by the utilities and real estate sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the seventh session in a row to close at a record. Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes declined from the more than one-year high reached last week. Oil slipped and the dollar ticked higher. Bitcoin eased back from a weekend rally that propelled the cryptocurrency above $61,000.

Investors are turning their focus to the Federal Reserve’s message Wednesday, which will include fresh economic projections. A continued lack of concern about the recent rise in long-term borrowing costs could pave the way for higher yields, boost inflation trades and impact the rotation from growth to value stocks.

“Markets are now trying to front-run the next phase of the cycle” after recovery, wrote Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “In doing so they have priced in higher inflation and are testing the timing of the beginning of a new rate hiking cycle.”

Investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes in the U.S. and how that could affect corporate profit growth.

Meanwhile on the virus front, more European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns about side effects, delaying the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

These are some key events this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.

Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7%.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.1%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.6% earlier.

Currencies

The yen depreciated 0.1% to 109.14 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.4983 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.

The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.1931.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.61%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $65.34 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3% to $1,731.50 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.