U.S. stocks erase drop on big tech bounce, yields fall
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: August 15, 2022
U.S. stocks erased losses in a choppy session with megacaps catching bids as investors digested weak data on New York manufacturing and the Chinese economy. Treasuries gained with the dollar, while commodities from oil to iron ore tumbled.
The S&P 500 traded little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 bounced higher with gains in stocks like Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. Treasury yields declined and the bond curve remained deeply inverted, pointing to worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening against high inflation will spark a U.S. recession.
U.S. stocks are coming off a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest run this year, with sentiment buoyed by signs of slowing price pressures that stirred hopes of a shift by the Fed to less aggressive rate hikes and a gradual slowdown in the economy. Still, the rally has left market breadth looking stretched with stocks vulnerable to a pullback as fears over a downturn resurface.
A gauge of New York state manufacturing activity plunged by the second-most in data back to 2001, with sharp declines in orders and shipments indicating an abrupt downturn in demand, a report showed Monday.
Meanwhile, data showed China’s July retail sales, investment and industrial output missed economists’ estimates, and in the euro area, the risk of a recession has reached the highest level since November 2020, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.
“It’s been an underwhelming start to the week in financial markets with the eternal optimism of investors clashing with the reality of Chinese economic data,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. Investors have shown “a bizarre willingness to turn a blind eye to the economic reality at the moment as long as the Fed doesn’t raise rates too fast,” though that’s not sustainable, he said.
Oil shed more than 5 per cent, while iron ore, copper and other metals declined amid mounting concerns that China’s sluggish recovery will curb demand for raw materials. Gold retreated below US$1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered above $24,000.
Here are some key events to watch this week:
- Earnings include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tencent
- Hedge funds’ 13F filings, Monday
- Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday
- New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday
- UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday
- Australia unemployment, Thursday
- U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday
- Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:45 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent
- The euro fell 0.7 per cent to $1.0189
- The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to $1.2091
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 133.17 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.78 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 0.90 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.02 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9 per cent to $88.47 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to $1,796.20 an ounce