U.S. stocks erase gains, bonds surge on Trump’s new China tariffs

U.S. stocks turned lower, while the dollar sank with oil after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will levy a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion in Chinese goods. Ten-year Treasury yields dropped to the lowest level in three years.

The S&P 500 wiped out a gain of more than 1 per cent more after Trump said in a tweet the new tax will go into effect on Sept. 1. Small caps led the decline. Gold erased losses. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.89 per cent, the lowest level since 2016, and the dollar fell versus major peers. Crude slumped more than 6 per cent.

Stocks had been rebounding from the Fed-induced sell-off Wednesday before Trump put trade back at the center of investor minds. Friday’s U.S. jobs data takes on more import, with analysts expecting hiring to fall to 165,000, and trade developments. American and Chinese negotiators plan to meet again in early September, after the latest round of talks ended with few signs of concrete progress.

Here are some of the key events to watch as the week unfolds:

-The U.S. July jobs report is due Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

-The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 per cent as of 1:38 p.m. New York time.

-The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.5 per cent.

-The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.6 per cent.

-The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

-The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent.

-The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1070.

-The British pound declined 0.2 per cent to US$1.2137.

-The Japanese yen rose 0.6 per cent to 108.12 per dollar.

Bonds

-The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 1.95 per cent.

-Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.58 per cent.

Commodities

-Gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,429.60 an ounce.

-West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 3.3 per cent to US$56.63 a barrel.

--With assistance from Laura Curtis, Vildana Hajric and Sophie Caronello.