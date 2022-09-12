U.S. stocks rose in early trading and the dollar retreated amid speculation inflation is near peaking. Treasury yields were lower across the board.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced more than 1 per cent, adding to last week’s gains. A gauge of the dollar fell for a second day, as all G10 peers climbed against the greenback except the yen. Crude oil and industrial metals gained as the greenback’s descent countered demand concerns.

U.S. inflation data due Tuesday is expected to show headline CPI cooled in August to an 8 per cent a year pace while the core measure that excludes food and energy is seen accelerating. Meanwhile, traders almost fully expect another jumbo-sized Federal Reserve hike next week, following two 75-basis-point increases, taking their cue from central bank officials supporting that view.

“It seems policy makers were keen to reinforce their hawkish position ahead of the blackout period -- which we’re now in -- potentially with an eye on that data point,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “There was perhaps a feeling that a softer reading could see market expectations slip which they clearly want to avoid. It will be interesting to see how traders now respond as we’ve seen how keen they were to hop aboard the ‘dovish pivot’ train before.”

U.S. bond-market indicators suggest that investors are gaining confidence that this year’s spike in inflationary pressures will be brought under control. The cost of hedging high inflation has fallen, while so-called breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities -- a proxy for where markets expect inflation to be -- have also dropped.

“I cannot see any scenario where the market doesn’t decide that CPI is heading the right direction and that October will be lower than September and so on,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, wrote in a note. “That combination should allow markets to continue to enjoy the strength that they saw towards the end of last week.”

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week he favors “another significant” increase in interest rates, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was leaning “more strongly” toward a third straight jumbo hike. His Kansas City counterpart Esther George noted officials have a “clear-cut” case for continuing to remove monetary support.

The euro jumped the most in six months after Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel signaled support for further interest-rate hikes in Europe. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed for a third day, with retailers leading the advance amid optimism plans to curb energy bills.

The European Union will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and a levy to channel energy companies’ profits to struggling consumers as it deploys unprecedented tools to tackle the crisis, according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets, climbing to a three-week high above US$22,000.

Meanwhile, markets also have to digest the implications of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, after its forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region, exploiting a retreat of Russian defences.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 10:28 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.9 per cent to $1.0131

The British pound rose 1 per cent to $1.1704

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.57 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.31 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.66 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.07 per cent

Commodities