U.S. equities extended gains to all-time highs, with megacap technology stocks leading the way higher as investors weighed the outlook for growth at the start of a busy week of earnings and policy updates.

Tesla Inc., which releases its results after the close of trading on Monday, was among those providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500, which touched an intraday record in afternoon trading. Gains in other S&P 500 heavyweights set to report earnings later this week including Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. also propelled the benchmark index.

While a positive start to the earnings season has helped push stocks toward their best five-day streak of gains since March, volatility returned to the market on Monday as some investors remain worried about the pace of economic growth and inflation. Concern also has been mounting that the COVID-19 delta variant will derail the recovery. The real yield on U.S. 10-year debt touched a record low ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, at which officials will likely discuss the outlook for stimulus.

“We’re heading into a very eventful week with big tech earnings and a Fed meeting,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The market showed how resilient it was last week, with the impressive bounce-back from the sustained selling on Monday, but we expect more caution as all eyes (and ears) turn to the Fed.”

Seven of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups advanced in afternoon trading. Energy stocks climbed the most, despite weakness in crude prices. Royal Dutch Shell Plc kicks off second-quarter earnings for oil majors on Thursday. The earnings season is expected to show higher profits, falling debt and better returns in the sector.

Trade tension is on the radar too. China lashed out at U.S. policies in a tense start to high-level talks in Tianjin, declaring the relationship between the world’s two largest economies in a “stalemate.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin surpassed US$40,000, extending recent gains amid speculation that Amazon may be considering accepting the digital currency as a method of payment. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks including MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. also rallied.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 3:23 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1802

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3813

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.39 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.28 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.57 per cent

Commodities