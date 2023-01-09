Stocks extended global gains in risk assets, driven by China's reopening trade and expectations of slower rate hikes. The dollar weakened and oil rallied.

Europe's Stoxx 600 Index climbed, with mining and energy shares among those leading the advance amid optimism over China's demand for raw materials. Wall Street equity futures also pointed to further gains after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped in excess of two per cent on Friday. In New York premarket trading, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. soared after losing almost half its value in the previous week on bankruptcy worries.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is on track to enter a bull market after surging more than 20 per cent from its October low, boosted by Chinese stocks after the nation pivoted on its COVID strategy and offered more policy support for the economy.

The dollar extended Friday's drop as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will slow rate hikes, with the Institute for Supply Management's index of services in contraction territory and wage growth slowing. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries climbed.

The U.S. December inflation report due Thursday will be front of mind for traders after last week's jobs data failed to offer a clear picture, with unemployment at its lowest level in decades, while wage gains were weak. Kansas City Federal Reserve's Esther George on Friday warned that officials will have a tough road ahead as they attempt to balance inflation and employment while others have previously emphasized rates will be higher, and held there for longer than earlier anticipated.

“This week's U.S. inflation data will be key in either giving the bulls a further boost or bringing back the bears with revenge,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, in a note.

Swaps contracts show investors expect the policy rate to peak at under five per cent this cycle, down from 5.06 per cent just before Friday's jobs report. While traders remain divided about the size of February's hike, with 32 basis points of tightening priced in, it appears that a quarter-point move is seen as more likely than a half-point increase.

While pressure on the Fed to hike by 50 basis points on Feb. 1 has eased, “policy makers appear to be increasingly frustrated by market-pricing at odds with Fed signaling in terms of both the terminal funds rate and timing of initial rate cut,” BNP Paribas economists led by Carl Riccadonna wrote in a note to clients. “This could tilt their bias toward a more forceful response at the next meeting.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley strategists warned that U.S. equities face much sharper declines than many pessimists expect with the specter of recession likely to compound their biggest annual slump since the global financial crisis.

Michael Wilson — long one of the most vocal bears on U.S. stocks — said while investors are generally pessimistic about the outlook for economic growth, corporate profit estimates are still too high and the equity risk premium is at its lowest since the run-up to 2008. That suggests the S&P 500 could fall much lower than current market estimates.

Elsewhere, oil jumped after a Chinese central bank official said the nation's growth would be back on track soon as Beijing provides more financial support to households and companies. Gold extended gains after the latest U.S. data added to signs the Fed will become less hawkish this year.

Investors are keeping a close eye on Brazilian assets after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's top government institutions in an insurrection that will test the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 10 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0672

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 132.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.6 per cent to 6.7907 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.2159

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7 per cent to US$17,241.19

Ether rose 3.8 per cent to US$1,317.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.60 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.27 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.53 per cent

Commodities