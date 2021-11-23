U.S. stocks fell as the selloff in technology shares deepened, while traders pruned bets for a dovish-for-longer Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 sank to lows of the day as the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 1 per cent, extending Monday’s last-hour selloff. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to near a one-month high. A currency crisis deepened in Turkey, with the lira weakening past 13 per U.S. dollar. Zoom Video Communications Inc. tumbled 18 per cent on slowing growth.

Investors are reducing expectations for a deeper dovish stance by the Fed after Jerome Powell was selected for a second term. The chair himself sought to strike a balance in his policy approach saying the central bank would use tools at its disposal to support the economy as well as to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.

“The market continues to vacillate between ‘nervous and defensive’ positioning that benefits growth and tech,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “This back and forth will continue, but over the medium and longer term the fundamental factors of strong growth, rising yields and inflation should continue to benefit those with balanced portfolio exposure and those who are not too overweight tech.”

The dollar traded at its highest level since September 2020. The Japanese yen fell past 115 per dollar for the first time since 2017.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Monday the U.S. central bank may need to speed up the removal of monetary stimulus and allow for an earlier-than-planned increase in interest rates.

Despite recent declines, U.S. stocks have been trading near records, giving rise to concerns about valuation as investors weigh prospects for growth amid rising inflation and a persistent pandemic.

“The market is still overbought and needs to digest some of the recent gains,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said by phone.

Turkey’s lira sank the most in the world, reaching yet another record low, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his pursuit of lower interest rates to boost economic growth and job creation. His unorthodox view that higher rates fuel inflation has sent the currency down for nine successive years, spurring a 43 per cent plunge in 2021 alone.

Zoom Video dropped as analysts including from Citigroup Inc. said slowing incremental growth and the lowest new-customer additions in three years were concerning. Urban Outfitters Inc. tumbled 11 per cent as supply-chain disruptions and pressure from higher costs weighed on third-quarter results.

Oil futures in New York rebounded. The U.S. will release 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea and the U.K -- an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by the world’s largest oil consumers to tame prices that could prompt a backlash by OPEC+.

Iron ore extended a rebound from an 18-month low on bets stronger-than-expected steel output cuts so far this year mean China’s steel mills are primed to lift volumes next month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 11:01 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1262

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3367

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.99 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.97 per cent

Commodities