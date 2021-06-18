Stocks fell for a fourth day, extending a bout of volatility ignited by surprise hawkishness at the Federal Reserve. Commodities such as copper slumped while the dollar touched a two-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a proxy for so-called value shares, was on pace for its worst week since January as investors step back from trades tied to expectations for hot economic growth and inflation. Even safe harbor big cash-spewing technology companies such as Apple were lower, pushing the Nasdaq 100 down from a record high. Yields on shorter-maturity Treasuries jumped after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC that the central bank has started discussing scaling back the pace of pandemic bond-buying.

“The reverse rotation is continuing,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “At a certain point, a hawkish Fed isn’t good for anyone, even technology shares.”

Markets that are clearly benefiting from the reopening are seeing a pullback, with copper on course for its worst week since the start of the pandemic.

Oil was poised for a fourth straight weekly gain, even after slipping from the highest levels since 2018. An advance in the dollar this week has made commodities that are priced in the U.S. currency more expensive, driving declines across the complex. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a sixth trading session.

Some volatility may be possible later when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, an event known as “triple witching.”

European shares fell the most in a month, with the longest streak of gains since 1999 brought up short by the Fed’s hawkish tilt at Wednesday’s policy meeting.

Elsewhere, some of the biggest gainers in the hottest corner of the cryptocurrency world tumbled back to earth. So-called DeFi, or decentralized finance, tokens such as Krill, Arqma and Catge coin slumped more than 60 per cent, according to prices on CoinMarketCap.com.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 12 as of 2:08 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2 per cent, falling for the fifth straight day, the longest losing streak since Jan. 27

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent, more than any closing loss since May 12

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent, climbing for the sixth straight day, the longest winning streak since March 23, 2020

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to the lowest since April 7

The British pound slipped 0.7 per cent, more than any closing loss since April 30

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.13 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 1.44 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.75 per cent

Commodities