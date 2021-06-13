The rally in bond markets lost steam as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week, while U.S. equities opened mostly lower.

The Treasury 10-year yield rose to 1.47 per cent after hitting three-month lows on Thursday amid the biggest weekly slide since December. French and German government bond peers also reversed course with yields turning higher. The S&P 500 rose/fell/was little changed after the gauge hit a record Friday. European equities edged higher.

Investors are on the lookout for signals from the Fed about a timetable for scaling back emergency monetary stimulus. Expectations are that the central bank will reaffirm the pace of bond purchases this week, even if it delivers projections for interest-rate liftoff in 2023, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The decision is due Wednesday.

“The key here is how are things going versus how is the market expecting them to go,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg TV and Radio.

With anxiety about an imminent taper fading, bond yields have fallen to the bottom of recent trading ranges, providing a green light for risk-on sentiment that may last until at least August, according to Mizuho International Plc strategists.

“The overarching theme should be of an environment for investors to put cash to work,” Mizuho’s head of multi-asset strategy Peter Chatwell and colleagues wrote in a note to clients. “With this backdrop most asset classes should be able to at least hold ground, if not rally. We doubt any major change in Fed rhetoric will materialize before” the Jackson Hole symposium in August.

Oil extended a run of three weekly gains on optimism that economic reopenings will boost summer demand in the U.S. and Europe. Hedge funds boosted net-bullish positions to a nearly three-year high, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Novavax Inc. rose after it revealed late-stage data showed its vaccine candidate was 90 per cent effective against the virus, while rival Moderna Inc. dropped.

Bitcoin jumped after Paul Tudor Jones reiterated his support. It has gained over the weekend after Elon Musk said Tesla would resume transactions with the cryptocurrency when mining it is done with more clean energy.

The dollar was steady in the wake of a Group-of-Seven leadership meeting that emphasized unity.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

NATO holds a summit on Monday

An EU-U.S. summit takes place in Brussels on Tuesday

Data on U.S. industrial production, producer prices and retail sales come Tuesday

The Federal Open Market Committee rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a news conference from Jerome Powell after

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday in Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent, more than any closing loss since June 3

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent to the lowest since May 26

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent to a record high

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2126

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4119

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 109.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.26 per cent, ending a four-day losing streak

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.72 per cent

Commodities