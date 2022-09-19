Stocks slid with US equity futures in a cautious start on Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June.

Futures on the S&P 500 index dropped nearly 1 per cent along with the Nasdaq 100, indicating extended declines for the benchmark after its steepest weekly decline since June 17. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its lowest close since July 5, wiping out most of its summer rally.

The weakness in markets reflects expectations for an outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and worries that its aggressive tightening to quell inflation will trigger a recession.

Investors also face potential volatility from policy decisions this week by the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and a host of other central banks. The British pound sank to its weakest level against the dollar since 1985 on Friday and the yen remains under pressure, though it has backed off from just below the key 145 level versus the dollar. A gauge of the greenback rose.

“The aggressive tightening of policy in the coming 4-6 months, not just in the US but globally, increases the risk of a recession next year,” said Maria Landeborn, a senior strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “We expect uncertainty will remain high surrounding inflation, rates and the overall economy, which is negative for market sentiment and risk assets.”

The slump in global stocks deepened after hotter-than-expected inflation data spurred traders to ratchet up wagers for rate hikes. Swaps continue to price in a 75 basis-point hike when the Fed meets -- with some wagers leaning toward a full point.

Top Wall Street strategists see mounting risks for US earnings and equity valuations. Both Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David J. Kostin said headwinds to profitability are building, highlighting tighter monetary policy and pressure on company margins.

Traders briefly priced the Fed’s key policy rate peaking at 4.5 per cent in March last week as the central bank escalates its effort to contain inflation. That expected peak was up by a full percentage point since the Fed’s last policy meeting in July.

Activity was muted by a holiday in Japan and the UK observing a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, with no trading in cash Treasuries during the Asian and European sessions.

Cryptocurrencies were also weighed by pre-Fed jitters. Bitcoin fell below US$19,000 while Ether extended its drop after its blockchain was upgraded last week.

In US premarket trading, big tech stocks including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. slipped.

Some key events this week:

World Bank President David Malpass speaks in New York, Monday.

European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos speaks in Madrid, Monday

China loan prime rates, Tuesday.

Sweden interest rate decision, Tuesday.

Federal Reserve interest rate decision, Wednesday.

Big-bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and Co. and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America Corp. testify before the US House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock speaks at a Bloomberg event in Sydney, Wednesday.

Central bank policy meetings in Japan, UK, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey and Switzerland, Thursday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, Thursday.

Eurozone PMIs, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent as of 5:55 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$0.9971

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1360

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 143.46 per dollar

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.80 per cent

Commodities