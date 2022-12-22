U.S. equity futures faltered, struggling to hold the momentum that propelled the S&P 500 to its best daily gain in three weeks, as investors assessed whether the world's biggest economy can skirt worst-case recession scenarios.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index flatlined after Wednesday's 1.5 per cent boost for the underlying indexes on data showing U.S. consumer confidence at an eight-month high and a further decline in inflation expectations. The figures came a day after sportwear maker Nike and delivery firm Fedex, often seen as a bellwether for the economy, posted forecast-topping estimates, showing consumers are still making discretionary purchases.

However, the mood was dampened by memory chipmaker Micron, whose gloomy outlook knocked its shares in US premarket trading and weighed on other chip firms. European semiconductor shares also fell, erasing earlier gains on the Stoxx 600 gauge, though it remains set to break a two-week losing spell.

The S&P 500's large decline this month contrasts with an average 1.5 per cent December gain since 1950, providing sidelined global investors with plenty of “dry powder” to put to work, according to SEB.

“The resilience of the US economy thus continues to impress, and the probability is turned up a mini step for a soft landing,” Stockholm-based analysts at the firm told clients. On the other hand, war, inflation, and monetary policy tightening are pressuring companies' large order books and profitability, they added.

Meanwhile, bond traders continued testing the Bank of Japan's new 0.5 per cent yield limit, and the central bank conducted an additional debt-purchase operation, pushing yields down to about 0.385 per cent. However, 10-year borrowing costs are on course for their biggest weekly jump since 2015.

Yields on Treasuries and euro zone bonds slipped but concerns remain that Japanese investors could now be persuaded to bring home some of the trillions of dollars they have stashed in foreign stocks and bonds. That could further lift global borrowing costs and drag on already cooling economic growth.

On currency markets, the yen resumed its rise while the dollar slipped against a group of currency peers, headed for a third month of losses.

Incremental shifts in capital flows and interest rate was key for the greenback, Jefferies analyst Brad Bechtel noted, adding “the Fed is close to done hiking, which means that real rates in the U.S. are done rising and will moderate a bit, taking pressure off of the dollar.”

Earlier in Asia, Japanese shares snapped a three-day losing streak while Hong Kong gained almost three per cent. While a surge of COVID infections in Shanghai and Beijing have stoked concerns for economic growth, a fresh slew of comments from Chinese regulators indicated support is forthcoming for the economy and property developers.

Beijing also plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travelers in January, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Oil prices were poised to end an extraordinarily volatile year modestly higher. West Texas Intermediate crude futures held above US$78 a barrel, extending their gain into a fourth day, benefiting from a decline in U.S. inventories and the consumer confidence uptick. Growth-sensitive copper prices also rose for the fourth straight day.

Key events this week:

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, U.S. Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 5:25 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0641

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2087

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 132.03 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to US$16,843.86

Ether rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,218.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.64 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 2.32 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.59 per cent

Commodities