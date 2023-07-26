Global equities struggled on Wednesday as investors braced for more policy-tightening from the Federal Reserve, even as results from some of the biggest European and American companies hinted at a softening economy.

The European benchmark fell, snapping six days of gains. LVMH slumped as much as 4.5 per cent, dragging the luxury-goods sector lower, after Europe's biggest company provided further evidence of a slowdown in spending by wealthy consumers in the U.S. Miners underperformed after Rio Tinto Group reported a drop in first-half profit, driven mainly by fading demand from China. On the plus side, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc surged as much as 25 per cent after the engine maker boosted profit guidance.

Nasdaq 100 index futures were under pressure after disappointing results from some top constituents. Microsoft Corp. slipped as much as 3.9 per cent, having posted tepid sales growth and forecasting a slowdown in its cloud-computing business, while social media firm Snap Inc sank 19 per cent. Google's parent Alphabet Inc. however, jumped more than 7 per cent after posting forecast-beating revenue. Meta Platforms Inc. rose almost 2 per cent ahead of its own report later Wednesday.

“We are going to see some deceleration in corporate earnings, deceleration in economic growth, softening of demand, all of this will have a higher impact on equities,” Aarthi Chandrasekaran, director of investments at Shuaa Asset Management said on Bloomberg TV. Still, “the U.S. economy is weakening but it's not weakening enough to price in a full rate cut next year,” he said.

Hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy were bolstered Tuesday by a consumer confidence index hitting a two-year high, suggesting also that policymakers aren't done with their inflation fight yet. Later on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points and swap contracts are factoring some additional rate increases by year-end as well.

The better growth outlook has lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 12 days straight — the longest winning run in over six years — and a 13th day of gains will extend the record to the longest since 1987

Despite some disappointments, roughly 80 per cent of U.S. companies have thus far beaten profit estimates, and half of European names have done so, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

More broadly too, growth is proving relatively resilient, prompting the International Monetary Fund to raise its outlook for the world economy. It now expects global gross domestic product to expand three per cent in 2023 and while that's slower than last year's 3.5 per cent, it's faster than April's 2.8 per cent projection.

The better growth projections failed to lift Asian stocks however, as investors waited for signs that Chinese policymakers would follow through with their pledge to support the economy. Hong Kong-listed technology stocks lost more than one per cent while broader Chinese shares also eased following Tuesday's rally.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the dollar edged lower. Treasury 10-year yields slipped marginally while oil prices pulled back further from recent three-month highs.

Key events this week:

U.S. new home sales, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Powell news conference, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

BOJ rate decision, Friday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Friday

U.S. consumer income, employment cost index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:49 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1072

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 140.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.1514 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2908

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$29,226.61

Ether fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,854.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.88 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.45 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.28 per cent

Commodities