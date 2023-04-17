Hard assets stocks are cheap, dividends going up, balance sheets are better: Portfolio manager

European stocks and U.S. equity futures were little changed Monday ahead of a slew company earnings that should provide a barometer of corporate health and the recession threat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index pared its gains to trade 0.09 per cent higher, while the Euro Stoxx 50 Index slipped 0.2 per cent after touching a level that would have marked its highest closing price since 2007. Contracts on S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were little changed after the underlying indexes fell Friday as investors digested the possibility of more hawkish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Treasury yields ticked higher, with the rate-sensitive two-year hovering at around 4.1 per cent, after investors ramped up bets the central bank could opt for an interest rate hike in June, following one in May. That shift came after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he favored more policy tightening. Traders also further scaled back expectations for rate cuts later in the year.

Still, recent data points to inflation and employment markets steadily softening, encouraging equity bulls. First-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. also outpaced expectations.

“After the data last week, there is a less pressing need to hike rates, plus there is an apparent easing in banking tensions,” said Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at Swiss asset manager UBP. “If we get a Fed rate hike in May, I think it will be one and done.”

Despite this, Kinsella predicts headwinds for equity markets from share valuations that remain expensive, especially in relation to a slowing economy. Investors are preferring to park their cash in money-market funds, he noted.

“The current season's earnings profile is rather opaque,” Kinsella added. “The banks last week did better than expected, but we have to see what the reporting season will be like from everyone else. But the S&P is expensive at current levels so you have to ask yourself if there is really much material upside from here.”

On Monday, investors are awaiting reports on Monday from Charles Schwab Corp. and State Street Corp. The former will be in particular focus after a 40 per cent share price plunge year-to-date, caused by rising interest rates. Later in the week, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are due to deliver results along with Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

Bank shares rose about 1 per cent in premarket New York trading, with Charles Schwab gaining about 1.4 per cent, though tech firms were broadly lower, pressured by the rates-repricing.

On currency markets, a gauge of the dollar steadied, supported by the additional rate-hike pricing. The index has just endured its longest stretch of weekly declines in almost three years and hedge funds are betting this is about to reverse.

However, most strategists remain bearish on the greenback as rate hikes wind down and recession looms.

The more likely scenario for the US is “a relatively shallow recession at this point in time and that is going to put pressure on the dollar,” Sonja Marten, chief foreign exchange strategist at DZ Bank AG, said on Bloomberg Television.

Investors also await the release of the Fed's Beige Book and commentary from officials including John Williams, Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester and Lisa Cook.

Earlier in the day, shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose, lifted by expectations that data due on Tuesday will show China's economic reopening gaining momentum.

In commodities, crude was little changed Monday after logging its fourth week of gains amid signs of a tightening global market. Bitcoin fluctuated around the key US$30,000 level.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York, Monday

Fed's Thomas Barkin speaks before the Richmond Association for Business Economics, Monday

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America release first-quarter earnings, Tuesday

Fed's Michelle Bowman discusses digital currency, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed's John Williams gives a speech, Wednesday

Fed's Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on NPR, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed's Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed's Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed's Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed's Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed's Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed's Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as of 4:53 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0972

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2383

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8733 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5 per cent to US$29,903.6

Ether fell 1.3 per cent to US$2,094.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.51 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.64 per cent

Commodities