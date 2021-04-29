U.S. stocks fluctuate as investors parse earnings

U.S. stocks fluctuated after Apple Inc. gave up an earlier advance and weak earnings dented Ford Co. and EBay Inc.

The S&P 500 was little changed in afternoon trading after pulling off an all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 turned negative after it also touched a record. The volatility came as investors continued to digest major corporate results that overshadowed data showing the American economy accelerated last quarter. U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4 per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department.

Apple erased a gain of as much as 2.6 per cent, weighing heavily on the main U.S. indexes. Ford plunged the most since March 2020 after reducing its full-year forecast because of a computer-chip shortage. EBay tumbled the most since 2016 after issuing a sales outlook that suggested spending on the site could recede as more people get vaccinated. Facebook Inc. held gains, surging to a record after after it posted sales that dwarfed estimates.

“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a US$1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.

With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.

“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”

Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s COVID-19 crisis.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2118

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3944

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 108.86 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.65 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3 per cent to US$65 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,767 an ounce

--With assistance from Richard Richtmyer, Claire Ballentine, Andreea Papuc and Srinivasan Sivabalan.