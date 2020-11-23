U.S. stocks fluctuated as a slide in technology companies tempered bets on a surge in economic activity once vaccines become widely available.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 extended losses into a second day. Earlier gains were driven by news that AstraZeneca Plc became the latest firm to deliver positive vaccine developments. Trading volume was below the 30-day average at this time of day at the start of the holiday-shortened week. Energy companies topped the leader board after oil moved above US$42 a barrel in New York.

Data showed U.S. business activity powered ahead in November at the fastest pace since 2015. That helped fuel the rotation into companies that will benefit from a return to normal economic activity, with cruise operators, airlines and retailers posting solid gains. Technology shares that powered the summertime rally underperformed.

Vaccine successes lately have added to a risk-on mood in markets and investors have snapped up assets that could benefit from the end of lockdowns and travel restrictions. Investors have also started to anticipate Congress will again deliver a spending bill to stave off the economic effects of new restrictions aimed at slowing the virus.

“Markets continue to look through the near-term COVID-19 burdens,” said Robert Greil, chief strategist at Merck Finck Privatbankiers. “With political uncertainty in the U.S. fading in addition to the end of the virus tunnel looming, speed bumps for markets become less scary going forward.”

U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 will “hopefully” start in less than three weeks, said Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss emergency use authorizations.

In other markets, Asian stocks continued marching higher. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has risen 15 of the past 16 trading sessions, and South Korean stocks hit a record as improving trade data and the earnings outlook boosted investor confidence.

Here are some key events coming up:

Minutes of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting are due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, GDP and personal spending data come Wednesday.

U.K. expected on Wednesday to deliver the government’s spending plans for next year.

Thursday sees a policy decision and briefing from the Bank of Korea.

U.S. celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The week ends with Black Friday, the traditional start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 11:16 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index reversed losses to rise 0.1 per cent.

The euro lost 0.2 per cent to US$1.1832.

The British pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.3339.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 104.193 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 0.85 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to -0.57 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.325 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.6 per cent to US$42.15 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,866.39 an ounce.

--With assistance from Anchalee Worrachate.