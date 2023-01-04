U.S. stocks climbed as investors grappled with disparate economic data. While latest jobs data pointed to a robust labor market, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to stay aggressive, a separate set of numbers showed a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity, which could assuage some of the central bank’s concerns.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose after fluctuating earlier when the number of available job positions came in above the median estimate. Sentiment improved as traders digested data from the Institute for Supply Management showing improving supply chain conditions, declining input prices and slower demand — all developments that the Fed would welcome.

Treasuries pared earlier gains, with the 10-year yield around 3.70 per cent. The dollar trimmed earlier declines.

Investors in the U.S. are now awaiting the Fed’s meeting minutes for clues about why the central bank raised its 2023 inflation forecast. The minutes are also likely to show that concerns about a still-tight jobs market pushed officials to project a terminal rate above 5 per cent, according to Bloomberg Economics.

After Wednesday’s job openings data, investors will also be watching the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, for any signs of possible softening in the labor market. The onslaught of economic data that is releasing this week could stoke day-to-day volatility.

“The tone of the minutes will be sufficiently hawkish as to serve as a reminder that the Fed still has work to do before arriving at terminal,” wrote Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets. “Assuming the Fed’s higher-for-longer commitment has enough backing to leave a rate cut in 2023 as the great unknown, there is little on the immediate horizon that would justify a bull steepener of any significance.”

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who holds a vote on FOMC decisions this year, said the central bank has at least another percentage point of hikes to do this year, even as inflation shows signs of easing. He said this in an essay published Wednesday on Medium.

Meanwhile, news of China considering further support for property developers boosted shares in Hong Kong. While China’s about-turn from its COVID Zero policies has been widely cheered by investors, it still raises complicated questions about what it means for monetary policy, global inflation and demand for goods and services.

A report showing French inflation unexpectedly slowed added to signs of easing price pressure in the euro area. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index saw broad gains.

Key events this week:

FOMC meeting minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone PPI, Thursday

U.S. ADP employment change, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China trade, Caixin PMI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, CPI, consumer confidence, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, factory orders, durable goods, Friday

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 10:55 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0604

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2049

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 131.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to US$16,839.23

Ether rose 3.6 per cent to US$1,255.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.70 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 2.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 3.51 per cent

Commodities